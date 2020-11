ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - There were a lot of firsts in the Bills 24-21 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Just to name a few, it was the Bills the first win over the Patriots since 2016, their first win at home against New England since 2011 and the first win for the Bills under head coach Sean McDermott.

"It feels good, I mean it's one win right? They're all hard to get and I'm just really proud of the guys the way they started with our process and our focus internally on Monday and that's really what led us to the victory," McDermott said after the game.