Bills Injury Report: October 1st

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills had five players limited at practice, with left tackle Dion Dawkins and safety Micah Hyde participating a bit more than they did on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver did not practice on Thursday with a knee injury, and is considered day-to-day. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a full-go at practice on Thursday.

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown (calf)

— LT Dion Dawkins (shoulder)

— S Micah Hyde (ankle)

— RB Zack Moss (toe)

— LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DT Ed Oliver (knee)

RETURNED TO PRACTICE:

— LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder)

— DT Quinton Jefferson (foot)

— TE Dawson Knox (concussion)

