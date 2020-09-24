Bills Injury Report: September 24th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - When Ed Oliver was coming out of college and the Bills drafted him 9th overall in 2019, there were a lot of comparisons to Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

There couldn't be a higher compliment to hear if you're Oliver. Donald is arguably the best pass rusher in the league and just the other day Josh Allen said Donald is "arguably the greatest to ever do it at his position" and said he's the "best in the world at what he does".