Bills Injury Report: September 24th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After returning to practice on Wednesday, starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano both practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday. Tre’Davious White and Cole Beasley returned to full practice.

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown (foot)

— LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder)

— LB Matt Milano (hamstring)

— CB Taron Johnson (groin)

— DT Ed Oliver (knee)

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— TE Dawson Knox (concussion)

— RB Zack Moss (toe)

— DE Mario Addison (rest day)

BACK TO PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (hip/thumb) and CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder) returned to full practice

