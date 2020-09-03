Bills injury report: September 3rd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - In recent years, the Bills recipe for success has been to rely on the defense to win games while the offense does barely or just enough to get by.

That can't be the case this year with all of the weapons they have on that side of the ball. And given the expectations for Josh Allen heading into year three. We've been talking about it pretty much since the playoff loss to Houston about how critical taking that next step in his development is at this point in his career.