Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds working to get back to full strength this week vs. Raiders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though Tremaine Edmunds wasn’t 100% during their win against the Rams, he still played and was able to make an impact.

Edmunds even not at full health is still better than many linebackers who are a full go, and the Bills loved to see him out there again on Sunday.

“I appreciate that he put the team first and he gritted through it. We’re hoping every week and every day gets a little bit easier for him as far as that goes. Collectively we did some good things on defense but also collectively starting with me we’ve got to do a better job in certain situations and areas there,” head coach Sean McDermott said.

“There’s a lot of things I’ve got to get better with, man. Definitely get back in the lab and just learn all the things that came up today. Definitely wasn’t pretty,” Edmunds said after the game.

“The trainers are doing a good job, so it’s just about me continuing what I’m doing as far as in the training room and just fully trusting what they have and just getting my mind ready for next week.”

Edmunds missed their week two game against the Dolphins after hurting his shoulder against the Jets in week one. And this was big not only because of the obvious, that he’s one of their big pieces on defense, but also you could tell the Bills really missed Edmunds and Matt Milano against the Dolphins.

“Tremaine’s a leader on the defense and we look forward to him getting healthier and having good weeks as we move forward here,” McDermott explained.

“It was tough but we really appreciated the fact that Tremaine worked as hard as he could to get back this week. Throughout practice we were trying to get him to test himself a little bit which he was trying to do but there’s nothing like a game,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

“The fact that he was out there really helped us in particular that first half but there’s no doubt when you’re not 100% against a physical offensive line like we faced yesterday it can catch up to you a little bit. But he should be full along this week because of the fact that he played on Sunday so I think that’s gonna help him when we get ready to play the Raiders.”

Milano made his presence known in his return while Edmunds had just five tackles. Still, this defense has a lot to work on moving forward and they realize that.

“Things are not going to always be perfect and today was a true testament to that. Just staying together as a team and finding a way to get the job done. I take my hat off to those guys, man, because we’ve got a lot of guys with the right mindset. We never broke. We got bent up a little bit, but we never broke. That’s just a true testament to the guys we’ve got here on the team,” Edmunds said.