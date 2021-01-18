Bills preparing for AFC Championship at Kansas City

The Bills’ dream season continues with a road trip to Kansas City on Sunday for the team’s first AFC championship appearance since 1993 when they played Kansas City.

The bigger question is will the Bills see Patrick Mahomes under center or Chad Henne for Kansas City?

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs lost their star QB to a concussion in the second half at home Sunday vs the Browns.

However, the for the Bills, they’re riding high after a 17-3 Saturday night divisional round win over Baltimore where the defense dazzled with some big plays.