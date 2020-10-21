Bills ready to “put their heads down” and get back to work offensively

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are coming off back-to-back losses as they come into their week seven match up with the winless New York Jets. Going from one of the highest performing offenses through the first four weeks of the season to putting up just 206 total offensive yards on Monday against the Chiefs, Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll says this week, the offense needs to get back to work.

“I’m always confident in the players and coaches that we have. You have to go out there and coach well and play well each week in this league,” Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll said. “We’re not going to ride a rollercoaster, that’s not what we’re going to do. We’re going to put our head down and work, we’re going to have a good week of practice for a team that’s hungry for a good week.

“You have to have a strong will and a strong mind to commit to one another, that’s what we do. There’s no room to feel sorry for yourself, that accountability starts with me. I have no problem with that. I appreciate the guys on our team, they work really hard, take it one game at a time. You take it one game at a time with great focus, energy and positivity, and move on to the next week, win or lose.”

When the Bills were trailing near the end of the game, players like Cole Beasley would try and extend after initial contact to get an extra yard or two. It’s plays, and players, like that that Daboll says Buffalo has plenty of, and it gives him confidence that this team will come out on the other side of this offensive skid.

“That’s the guys we have on this team. It’s not going to go perfect, you’d love it to all go perfect, but you’re going to face adversity, you’re going to face games where you’re not playing as well as you’d like to. You’re going to face obstacles and shortcomings, you’re going to have to stick together when times are not perfect,” Daboll said. “It’s a long season, each game is very important.

“You’d love to win them all, this is a tough league, you’re going to face times where you just don’t get it done. Look in the mirror, fix what you need to fix, that starts with me, and move onto the next week. That’s the objective. Be accountable, that’s what we need to do.”