Bills running game takes step in the right direction vs. Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Linval Joseph #95 of the Los Angeles Chargers tackles Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Bills Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – While the Bills passing game has taken off this season, the running game has struggled to get going majority of the season but against the Chargers, took a step in the right direction.

“Our guys did a great job, Zack and Motor carried the ball extremely well, they ran hard. When my number’s called I gotta make some plays too but our guys did a good job blocking up front and you put the ball in your backs’ hands and let them do things and they were great today,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

In a 27-17 win over Los Angeles, the Bills rushed for 172 yards, their second-highest total of the season with the first being against New England where they rushed for 190 yards.

Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards on 11 carries, rookie Zack Moss rushed for 59 yards on 9 carries while Josh Allen also contributed to the ground game with 32 yards including a three-yard touchdown.

“I think we ran the ball well, we took a step forward as far as in the run game so I think it was pretty balanced. I think it helped us out a lot,” Bills running back Devin Singletary said.

The Bills said they put an even bigger emphasis on the running game in practice this week and what they worked on paid off.

“We just had an extra run drill, it wasn’t even full speed, it was kind of like half speed but just seeing the guys get to their landmark and it helps us get to our landmark it just kind of helps the offensive line and the running backs get a feel for each other and it showed today,” Singletary explained.

It also helps when the offensive line is starting to get healthy and find some consistency. They’ve dealt with injuries to that unit all season long and even though they just lost left guard Cody Ford for the rest of the season, it seems like they have their starting five for the remainder of the year.

“Yeah, that’s a good thing when you can have guys that play together, they’ve communicated together, they know looks, they know how each other’s gonna fit off each other and that’s all positive,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

And for the offensive line, this is what they love to see.

“It was fun. We just have to do good job of playing complementary ball. As O-linemen the run game is always funnier than pass blocking and we just gotta stay consistent and control what we can,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins explained.

And now the hope for the Bills is this kind of performance in the run game is something they can build on moving forward to keep that balanced attack on offense.

“It helps a lot, we know what we can do in the run game, we felt like we can do even better but we’re gonna keep taking it day by day but I feel like it helps out a lot,” Singletary said.