Bills send rookies home after five players test positive for COVID-19 this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills sent their rookies home on Thursday after two more players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total to five players since the start of the week.

Rookie cornerback Dane Jackson and third-year defensive back Siran Neal were the ones placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. They can return to practice once they pass the league’s testing protocols.

The team’s statement:

“As we were informed by medical experts as training camp opened, we expected to have positive tests for COVID. With 5 since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team.”

Undrafted rookie cornerback Ike Brown, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and wide receiver Duke Williams are the other three Bills players to test positive for coronavirus.