Bills TE Tommy Sweeney placed on PUP list with foot injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have placed second-year tight end, Tommy Sweeney on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list with a foot injury.

The 2019 seventh-round draft pick played in six games last year and ended the year with eight catches for 114 yards. He spent most of his rookie season inactive but made the most of the opportunities he got.

If Sweeney doesn’t recover and isn’t cleared by team doctors by the end of the preseason, the Bills can move him to the Reserve/PUP list but then he wouldn’t be eligible to play and practice the first six weeks of the regular season.