Bills training camp injury report: August 19th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here’s a look at the Bills injury report for August 19th.

Did not practice:

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed his third practice with hip soreness.

#Bills head coach Sean McDermott on DT Ed Oliver who missed the past 2 days with hip soreness: "We think he'll have it knocked out in a couple days. We're encouraged by his progress." @news4buffalo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 19, 2020

Fullback Pat DiMarco missed his second practice with neck soreness.

Wide receiver Robert Foster missed his second practice in concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was added to the injury report with foot soreness.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney is still on the physically unable to perform list with his foot injury.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is still out with a pec injury.

Red non-contact jersey:

Linebacker Vosean Joseph was in the red, non-contact jersey once again but wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was not anymore.

Return to practice:

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis returned to practice after missing yesterday with a leg contusion