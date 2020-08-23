Bills training camp injury report: August 23rd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Even before signing with Buffalo, defensive end Mario Addison was interested in the Bills when they had joint practices when the Panthers last preseason.

"I was like that's a group I'd love to be a part of. Since we couldn't really get to know each other because of the pandemic I learned these guys a lot through zoom meetings but when I actually got out here and ran around and have fun with the guys I realized that I did have high expectations for this group but when I actually got out there and ball with them these guys are off the chart," Addison said on a zoom call with reporters.