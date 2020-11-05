BKL Poll: Bill are 6-2 at the halfway point. How many total wins do you think they will have at the end of the regular season?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Through the first four games of the season, the Bills offense was led by their high-flying passing attack, something this team hasn't seen in quite some time.

The Bills were second in the league in passing led by Josh Allen who showed huge improvements to start the season, silencing critics of his downfield game that he struggled with last season where he was rarely able to hit his receivers on deep shots. The passing game was explosive especially in the first quarter of games.