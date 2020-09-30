Buffalo’s high-powered offense adds pressure to Bills defense

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods celebrates as he scores a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through the first three games of the season, the Buffalo Bills have scored a total of 93 points, indicative of the high-powered offense that has been tough to stop already.

“With the playmakers we have on our team, it’s definitely tough to stop. I can see why they’re putting up a lot of points, it’s part of the match up,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said on Zoom on Wednesday. “They find a match up they like and they go with it. It’s tough to go with those guys one on one, Josh does a great job reading the match up and getting the ball where it needs to be.”

When opposing teams play the Bills now, they realize that it’s going to take a lot more points on the board to get the win, which puts an extra task on the Buffalo defense.

“The three years we’ve been here, we’re going to get attacked differently, especially the way that our offense is playing. They’re going to put up a lot of points, so offenses are going to come in and attack us a whole lot differently. They’re going to come into a game plan knowing they have to put up a lot of points,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

“In previous years when our offense wasn’t putting up a lot of points, our defense was having to come in and control the game and manage the game and keep it close towards the end of the game. Now our offense is putting up points, so the coordinators and coaches are coming in and trying to attack us. So now with us being attacked on defense, we’re attacking right back.

“It’s going to be a cat-and-mouse game with the coordinators, but I think our coaches have done a great job of coming up with a great game plan.”

The Bills defense has given up a total of 77 points through the first three games. With the way this season is going so far, there’s extra pressure on the defense now to stop opposing offenses from getting into the end zone.

“With the way our offense is going, it’s good for us, but it brings a new challenge to our defense, games won’t be 17, 16, 19, 13, they’re going to be in the 30s, so as a defense, we have to find a way to stop the opposing offense,” White said. “They’re going to give their best shot, because coming into the game, they’re thinking they have to score 28 or more to win the game, because of how our offense has been playing the first few weeks.

“That’s a challenge that we haven’t had since I’ve been here for four years. It’s a different challenge for our defense, but it’s exciting, I’m looking forward to the way we respond and come back and regroup and come up with ways to make stops.”