Josh Allen has the ‘will of a champion’ as he plays the best game of his career

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen played the game of his life in a 44-34 win over the Seahawks.

Allen matched a career-best 415 passing yards, threw for three touchdowns, ran for one and had zero interceptions. It was the kind of game that was expected as Seattle’s passing defense has struggled allowing just over 358 passing yards per game coming into Sunday, an NFL worst.

But even after a game like that, in a win like that, Allen said he still thought they left a lot of “meat on the bone” and pointed out things he needs to do better, like get the ball out quicker in certain situations and that he took too many sacks in this game (he was sacked seven times). Part of that is because of the constant shuffling on the offensive line as that unit has been hammered with injuries.

And even though Allen won’t pat himself on the back and stays level-headed about his performance, his teammates certainly don’t have a problem bragging about what he did.

“Josh is a soldier, he’s a battler, and he has the will of a champion. Every time Josh touches that field he lays it all on the line every play. He’s a leader, he’s our leader. I can’t be happier to protect named Josh Allen,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Speaking of taking those sacks, Allen always bounced back and never let it get to him, something the rest of the offense noticed.

“To see a guy like that not get rattled when things are going south and things like that and he continues to come to the sideline and keep everybody’s head level,” Bills rooking running back Zack Moss explained.

“To have a guy at the helm showing that and being able to show that each and every time he’s on the field it’s big for our offense.”

“Josh is amazing, he did everything we told him to do during the week, what the coaches told him to do during the week, he did it. He took his time with the game, he stayed composed when things were looking a little shaky he came out there told this ‘he got this, we got this’ as a unit,” Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie said.

“Josh is Josh, I’m gonna ride with Josh no matter what and I know the team is gonna do the same thing as well but Josh played fantastic today and he’s gonna keep playing fantastic and we’re gonna have his back each and every week.”