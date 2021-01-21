Josh Allen is not going to let Sunday’s AFC Championship be too big for him

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs on to the field prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard park, N.Y., Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen is about to play in the biggest game of his life.

When the Bills take the field at Arrowhead on Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl Champs, all eyes are going to be on the man wearing number 17.

After taking criticism throughout the first two years of his NFL career, Allen has turned it all around in the 2020 season. Throwing for single-season franchise records of 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, Allen catapulted himself into the MVP race alongside the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Derrick Henry and Patrick Mahomes.

All of the improvement and growth Allen has seen this season has brought him to this point, where he’s about to lead his team in the AFC Championship game, the first appearance for a Bills team in exactly 27 years and one day.

With all the hype surrounding this Bills team, and all the hype surrounding the battle between the rising star quarterback in 24-year-old Allen and the 2018 NFL MVP in 25-year-old Mahomes, it’s up to Allen to not let the moment get to big for him.

“It’s one of those things where you try not to think about it and not make it a bigger deal than it needs to be. That’s coming with the coaching staff here, Daboll and Dorsey have been in positions like this and are telling me what to expect, how to handle myself,” Allen said. “I’ve played in some big games, and as we go on the games are going to get bigger than the last one.

“It’s still the same game of football. We don’t need to reinvent our offense, we just have to go out there and execute our game plan and try to be the best versions of ourselves we can be.”

Throughout the year, the Bills have echoed the importance of staying true to their game, be it offensively or defensively, week after week. Buffalo finished the regular season as the number two offense in the league, behind only the Chiefs.

As they prepare to face the Chiefs for the second time this season, the mindset is still the same as it was in Week 6, and the same it’s been before each game the Bills have played all year long.

“We’re not going to change who we are. It’s the biggest game because it’s the next one. We understand that we don’t have to be anyone different than who we are. If we can go out there and execute and play the game the right way and trust each other and play complimentary football, odds are we’re still going to be pretty good,” Allen said.

“They’re a really good team, they’re the defending champs, they understand how this game goes. They’ve been in it the last couple of years, they’ve got one of if not the best quarterback in the league, one of the best young players to ever play the game. On the offensive side of the ball, it’s holding onto the football, making sure we’re not making any mistakes, executing when we need to execute.”

Knowing they’re just one win away from playing on football’s biggest stage, Allen says they can’t let their minds stray away from what’s directly in front of them, and that’s getting ready to face the best team in the league.

“Ever since I was a little kid, football’s been my favorite. Winning that Super Bowl, being on the stage, celebrating with my teammate, going into the locker room, spraying champagne everywhere, It’s just one of those things that not many people get to do,” Allen said. “We’re a long way away from that point. I hate thinking about stuff like that, but that’s our goal Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead. We know it’s going to be loud, we know it’s going to be a dogfight, it’s a really good team we’re playing. We gotta go and try to get the W.”

The Bills and Chiefs kick off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 6:40 in the AFC Championship game.