Josh and Thad break down the Bills wild, comeback win over the Rams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again Josh Allen led the Bills to a fourth quarter comeback, this time beating the Rams 35-32 to stay undefeated at 3-0 to start the season.

This is a big win that needed a big rally by Buffalo but just looking at the score you wouldn’t know how lopsided this game was in the first half.

The Bills took a 21-3 lead at halftime and extended it to 28-3 in the second half. They gave up a 25-point lead but avoided disaster in the end.

News 4 sports director Josh Reed and WROC sports director Thad Brown break down the wild Bills win inside the Buffalo huddle.