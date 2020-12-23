Pro Bowl snub just adds ‘fuel to the fire’ for Bills S Jordan Poyer

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are many situations that a person uses as motivation to help them excel in their careers. Bills safety Jordan Poyer knows that all too well.

He’s a few instances of being overlooked or underestimated throughout his career and not being selected to the Pro Bowl is another.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed but at the same time I know what I bring to this team, I know what I bring to the table,” Poyer said.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White and return specialist Andre Roberts were the Buffalo Bills named to the Pro Bowl. But it’s hard not to notice Poyer’s Pro Bowl snub given the kind of season he’s having, the best season of his career too.

#Bills S Jordan Poyer said he appreciates all the support from teammates, coaches, #BillsMafia, etc. after he wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl.



"I don't even know how to put it into words."



"It's been nothing but love."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/rlLsm7yvm3 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 23, 2020

He leads the Bills in tackles with 117 (that leads all defensive backs in the NFL), forced two fumbles and has two interceptions. Poyer was also honored for his leadership as he was named a captain this year.

But he’s letting this add fuel to his fire.

“You could say that. I’ve always kind of used situations like these to continue to be who I am as a person and continue to have it drive me,” Poyer explained.

“He’s a Pro Bowler in our book, I’ve been saying weeks ago he’s done everything and more that the coaches and we’ve asked of him. He don’t need others validation of what he’s done to verify who he is. I think his play speaks for itself so people that know football they know what type of player he is,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said.

The fans certainly noticed what Poyer has done as he won the fan vote for his position but that only counts for 1/3 of the voting as players and coaches also vote as well.

I asked #Bills S Jordan Poyer what his level of frustration is after not making the Pro Bowl: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed."



He also shared a story about what one of his HS baseball coaches told him after a bad game that stuck w/him even today. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/tedIlFHiM3 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 23, 2020

“I’m gonna continue to work, I’m gonna continue to bust my ass and show this world and show this league who I am as a player,” Poyer said.

And fans took to social media expressing their outrage, even his teammates voiced their frustrations.

“It’s been nothing been love just from the whole Bills Mafia, from my teammates, from my coaches and just appreciation that everyone has had towards me. I don’t even know how to put it into words,” Poyer said.

“To be honest I was very surprised. Jordan’s been having a real big year and he’s one of the leaders on this defense. I mean just his practice play speaks for itself, his game play speaks for itself. Just a guy out there that gives it all no matter what he’s doing and I think everybody on this defense can see it,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said.

“He’s gonna make people respect him.”