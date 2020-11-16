Sean McDermott reacts to CB Josh Norman testing positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman #29 defends a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second time this season, the Bills found out they had a player test positive for COVID-19 ahead of a road game.

Before the Jets game, tight end Dawson Knox tested positive for coronavirus and this weekend as the Bills got ready to leave for Arizona to take on the Cardinals, cornerback Josh Norman to tested positive for COVID-19.

Through contact tracing, it was determined cornerback Levi Wallace, safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Tyler Kroft came in close contact with Norman and were also put on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

“It’s unfortunate any time someone tests positive and the guys that were apparently exposed couldn’t make the trip either but listen, no excuses, no explanations. We gotta get the job done,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after a 32-30 loss to the Cardinals.

This made things even tougher as the Bills secondary was running thin because of this and going against an explosive Cardinals receiving corps.

On Saturday, the Bills called up linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Daryl Worley, wide receiver Jake Kumerow, safety Josh Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson.

Jackson started opposite of Tre’Davious White against the Cardinals in just his second NFL start. On the Cardinals opening, Jackson made a huge play breaking up a pass on DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone to force Arizona to settle for a field goal. He also recovered a fumble in the third quarter.

“I’m proud of the way the guys, they didn’t blink. To be told basically within an hour before we took off that three or four more guys were also gonna not be able to make the trip, that’s hard man. I really appreciate the mental toughness of our group here,” McDermott said.

The Bills cornerback depth was tested even more during the game as Jackson left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter. Worley came in to replace him but Jackson was able to return later in the game.