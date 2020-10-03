Stefon Diggs says Bills rookie Gabriel Davis isn’t ‘your average rookie’

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) makes a first down reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gabriel Davis caught his first NFL touchdown in just his second career game but the biggest play he’s made so far may have come last week against the Rams.

With 25 seconds left, the Bills were down 32-28 after giving up a 25-point lead. They had one more shot, on 4th and 9 from the Rams’ 14-yard line when Davis drew the game-changing, pass interference call that led to the game-winning touchdown for the Bills.

And offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Davis moved at the last second on that play.

“We’ve asked him to play all four spots so he’s a guy that went in yesterday for Smoke at his spot and he also had to play the other spots. There was actually a spot we moved him there on the last play, he was actually lined up at one spot and in the huddle we moved him to the other spot so that’s kind of on the fly,” Daboll explained.

“Just glad that they put that trust in me to be able to make a play. That shows a lot of the work that I’ve put in and what I’ve done to earn their trust and I’m trying to continue to do that every single day,” Davis said.

Davis made some other big plays in that game too. He ended with four catches for 81 yards including a 39-yard catch down the sideline in the second quarter where he made a beautiful play to keep drag his feet before going out of bounds.

“He’s smart, he’s very intelligent, you know’s book smart but he’s also very football savvy for a young player. He understands the game, he understands leverage and angles. We’ve put a lot on his plate since he’s been here and missing time he’s really done a good job with it,” Daboll said.

Even though he’s their fourth option, Davis has been able to make an impact very early in his rookie season. So far on the season, Davis has seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“Gabe’s not your average rookie now, you gotta give him some credit. Gabe is super smart, he’s bright, he studies the playbook every day, he plays a lot of different spots you might not notice but he knows every spot on the field so coming in we have 100% confidence in Gabe and moving him around, we don’t even think twice about it,” Stefon Diggs said.

“Even in a game if I said ‘hey Gabe what do I got on this side’ and he’ll probably know. I trust Gabe a little bit, a little bit but yeah he’s a smart rookie.”

“I wish he would tell me that because he doesn’t tell me that,” Davis joked.

I guess it helps when you have a guy like Stefon Diggs to learn from.

“It’s great being around those guys, we have a great receiver group. I get to learn from him, obviously watching him over the years all of us we’ve seen what a great receiver he is, try to learn as much as I can from him but we have a lot of fun you know,” Davis explained.

Fun, you can tell these guys are having fun. Just watching them at practice, this wide receiver group is constantly dancing and showing off their unique handshakes, specifically with Davis and Diggs.

“It’s fun to be out here living our dream right now so every day we attack it with dancing having a fun time just trying to remember what it is to be in the NFL,” Davis said.

And Davis knew at a young age he was going to be in the NFL, just ask his mom.

“I wrote her a note for Mother’s Day and I told her the Mother’s Day gifts are gonna be way better when I’m in the NFL so I knew since I was little that this was my dream and I knew I was going to be able to achieve everything I wanted to achieve. We’re still not there, we just gotta keep going,” Davis explained.

Even though it’s early, so far Davis is looking like a steal in the draft as the Bills got him in the fourth-round.