Tyler Bass, Bills defense lead the way in 18-10 win over the Jets

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass, right, scores a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This should have been a dominating game for the Bills on both sides of the ball taking on the winless Jets. After losing back-to-back games, this was the perfect opportunity to get some confidence back and set the tone for the rest of the season.

Instead it was downright ugly.

Offensively, it was the Tyler Bass show as the Bills couldn’t find the end zone. Bass made six field goals in the Bills’ 18-10 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The sixth-round draft pick out of Georgia Southern set a new Bills record with eight field goal attempts and tied the franchise record for field goals made in a game. Bass made 53, 48, 46, 37, 29 and 40 field goals while missing from 45 and 37 yards. That’s the Tyler Bass experience in a nutshell. That Bills knew they were taking a “calculated risk” going with a rookie kicker after parting ways with veteran Stephen Hauschka.

But Bass put up the Bills only points of the game while the offense stalled.

Even though they couldn’t score a touchdown, Josh Allen threw for 307 yards and lost a fumble in the red zone in the second quarter. Cole Beasley was Allen’s favorite target today with 11 catches for 112 yards.

As for the defense, this win goes to them. For the first time this season the Bills defense carried them to a win while the offense couldn’t get much going. They very much needed a game like this after not living up to expectations the first six games of the season.

They ended with six sacks and two interceptions, one from rookie Dane Jackson who was just called up from the practice squad and the other from Jerry Hughes to seal the win. Before this game they had just two picks on the season.

With all of the injuries the Bills are dealing with at cornerback, Jackson, a seventh-round pick had to step in and start opposite of Tre’Davious White.

After the loss to the Chiefs on Monday, Hughes said he needs to do a better job of getting to opposing quarterbacks and he did just that in this game leading the Bills pass rush with two out of their six team sacks.