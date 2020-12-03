Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Nov. 29, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills defense is surging

Stop looking because they’re not coming.

The 2019 Bills defense, which allowed 16 points per game, won’t be walking through the tunnel anytime soon. But the 2020 Bills defense has developed an identity of it’s own and just in time for another playoff run.

“The consistency is beginning to show up,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “The month of December is when you want to be rising.”

Frazier’s unit is coming off their best performance of the season, holding the Chargers to just 17 points.

L.A. has one of the top offenses in the league, averaging 30 points over their last 7 contests. On a day when the offense was average at best, the defense held the Chargers to their fewest point total since week 3.

Going forward there’s plenty to be optimistic about that side of the ball and it starts with the linebackers.

Matt Milano is expected to return to the lineup after missing a month, Tremaine Edmunds has shrugged off a shoulder injury that slowed him down most of the campaign, A.J. Klein had a mid-season rebirth and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

“We never panicked,” Edmunds said about the linebackers on Wednesday. “You know how the season goes, sometimes you have ups and sometimes you have downs but it’s about how you respond.”

The secondary and defensive line have started to take the ball away and take down quarterbacks. In the last 3 games, the Bills defense has 11 sacks and 7 turnovers.

“Early on defenses were trying to find their identity,” Jordan Poyer said.

Poyer has been the identity of the defense all season. The 1st year captain leads the team with 93 total tackles, has 2 interceptions and 2 sacks. Poyer, one of the few defensive starters to play 11 games realizes the importance of everything goes up as the schedule winds down.

“It’s a crucial time of the year and every day counts and you have to think like that and come into the building with that mindset,” Poyer told reporters on Wednesday.

December football has arrived with the division title in reach, the playoffs on the horizon, and the defense hitting it’s stride.

“It’s the perfect time. It’s the time you look forward to in football,” Tremaine Edmunds.