While the Bills passing attack has been the focus, they also look to improve the run game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Because the Bills passing attack has been so explosive, they haven’t had to rely on their running game much this season and it hasn’t been a big deal that’s the case given the way Josh Allen and the passing game has evolved.

“I mean it doesn’t really affect me, like I always say you gotta stay locked in, passing has been working for us of course we gotta get the run game going, it’s not where we want it to be but it doesn’t really affect me as far as getting in a rhythm or anything,” Bills running back Devin Singletary said.

But at some point, the Bills are going to need Devin Singletary to get going during one of these games. Allen isn’t always going to have an explosive game like what we saw in the first four weeks of the season. It happened against the Titans where things just weren’t clicking the way it was before. That’s going to happen. But there has to be other options to depend on.

I figured Singletary would get going against Tennessee considering they were giving up 166 rushing yards per game heading into that matchup. But Singletary had just 25 yards rushing.

Now about to face another run defense that’s struggled, you’d think Singletary would be more involved as the Chiefs are the fourth worst run defense in the league allowing 157.6 rushing yards per game.

Meanwhile the Bills average 93.8 rushing yards per game, that’s fifth worst in the league. So something’s gotta give in this one.

“I think we can be better in a lot of areas that being one of them with our ability to run the football so we’ve gotta be able to get a hat for a hat, move people in the run game and it can’t always be…whether it’s pass game or different things, we’ve gotta be balanced as much as we can to win games,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“I feel like we just gotta keep building you know when we’re at practice maybe get a couple extra reps that’s what we’re working on getting a couple extra reps but like I said this offense as a whole we’ve been doing pretty well, passing the ball well, spreading around to all the weapons that we’ve got, it’s been working for us so we just gotta keep finding ways to get better as an offense,” Singletary explained.

The Bills offensive line also has shuffled things around and they’ve missed rookie running back Zack Moss who’s been dealing with a toe injury.

“I think if you look at just the number of opportunities let’s start there and say the number of opportunities run versus pass has been a little bit different right? And so that would be one piece and the other piece is making sure that we’re staying true to our philosophy in terms of what we’re doing up front,” McDermott said.

“I know Bobby [Johnson] and the offensive line are hard at work at that this week and I’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys. And then it’s a mentality overall for our football team, overall for our offense in this case in our run offense.”

The offensive line is still waiting on the return of Jon Feliciano who’s been out with a pec injury. He did return to practice but still hasn’t been activated from injured reserve yet.

“I love Jon, Jon’s a warrior, he’s one of our leaders, with that said Jon’s working through coming back from this injury and we play who we can play, who’s available and we’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys and they collectively with Brian in there of late are still getting on the same page and again it goes back to I know they have that mentality now we’ve gotta bring it out a little bit more each week here,” McDermott said.

I still expect this matchup with the Chiefs to be a high scoring, pass heavy game for both teams.