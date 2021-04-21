Who should the Bills draft at 30th overall? Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Mock Draft Special has the answers

How might the NFL Draft shape up for the Buffalo Bills when they get on the clock at pick 30?

Buffalo Kickoff Live explored the possibilities in our Mock Draft Special. The full replay is above, and the picks are listed below.

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak were joined on the show by Tim Graham from The Athletic, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com, and Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester (WROC). Each participant shared their thoughts on what the Bills should do once they get on the clock.

Here’s how the mock drafted shaped up (no draft pick trading was allowed):

  1. Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
  2. Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
  3. 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
  4. Falcons – Trey Lance, QB, ND State
  5. Bengals – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
  6. Dolphins – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  7. Lions – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
  8. Panthers – Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon
  9. Broncos – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
  10. Cowboys – Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
  11. Giants – Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan
  12. Eagles – Patrick Surtain II, CB Alabama
  13. Chargers – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
  14. Vikings – Christian Darrisaw, OT, V-Tech
  15. Patriots – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
  16. Cardinals – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
  17. Raiders – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
  18. Dolphins – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
  19. Washington – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  20. Bears – Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma St.
  21. Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)
  22. Titans – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
  23. Jets – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
  24. Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
  25. Jaguars – Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
  26. Browns- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
  27. Ravens – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
  28. Saints – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
  29. Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
  30. Bills:

HEATHER: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
TIM: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
THAD: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
MATT: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama
SAL: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
JOSH: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Keep in mind that no draft pick trading was allowed. Several selectors would have liked to try to trade down in this scenario.

Upcoming Draft shows

The NFL Draft begins next Thursday. News 4 will keep you up to date with two more draft shows coming next week:

  • The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview – Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. on WIVB
  • The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap – Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. on WNLO and 11:35 p.m. on WIVB

Bills draft picks

The Bills have seven picks in the draft. If they stay in their slot at 30th overall, it will be the lowest the team has ever drafted in the first round.

Round 1: Pick 30 (30th overall)
Round 2: Pick 29 (61)
Round 3: Pick 30 (93)
Round 5: Pick 17 (161 — from Raiders)
Round 5: Pick 30 (174)
Round 6: Pick 29 (213)
Round 7: Pick 8 (236 — from Panthers)

Full first-round draft order

(As of April 21)

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans)
  4. Atlanta Falcons
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. New York Giants
  12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Washington Football Team
  20. Chicago Bears
  21. Indianapolis Colts
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
  26. Cleveland Browns
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. New Orleans Saints
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

