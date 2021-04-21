Who should the Bills draft at 30th overall? Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Mock Draft Special has the answers

How might the NFL Draft shape up for the Buffalo Bills when they get on the clock at pick 30?

Buffalo Kickoff Live explored the possibilities in our Mock Draft Special. The full replay is above, and the picks are listed below.

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak were joined on the show by Tim Graham from The Athletic, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com, and Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester (WROC). Each participant shared their thoughts on what the Bills should do once they get on the clock.

Here’s how the mock drafted shaped up (no draft pick trading was allowed):

Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama Falcons – Trey Lance, QB, ND State Bengals – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida Dolphins – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU Lions – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Panthers – Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon Broncos – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State Cowboys – Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern Giants – Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan Eagles – Patrick Surtain II, CB Alabama Chargers – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC Vikings – Christian Darrisaw, OT, V-Tech Patriots – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama Cardinals – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina Raiders – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State Dolphins – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia Washington – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame Bears – Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma St. Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL) Titans – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern Jets – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama Jaguars – Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama Browns- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama Ravens – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State Saints – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida Bills:

HEATHER: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

TIM: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

THAD: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

MATT: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama

SAL: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

JOSH: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Keep in mind that no draft pick trading was allowed. Several selectors would have liked to try to trade down in this scenario.

Upcoming Draft shows

The NFL Draft begins next Thursday. News 4 will keep you up to date with two more draft shows coming next week:

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview – Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. on WIVB

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap – Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. on WNLO and 11:35 p.m. on WIVB

Bills draft picks

The Bills have seven picks in the draft. If they stay in their slot at 30th overall, it will be the lowest the team has ever drafted in the first round.

Round 1: Pick 30 (30th overall)

Round 2: Pick 29 (61)

Round 3: Pick 30 (93)

Round 5: Pick 17 (161 — from Raiders)

Round 5: Pick 30 (174)

Round 6: Pick 29 (213)

Round 7: Pick 8 (236 — from Panthers)

Full first-round draft order

(As of April 21)