Who should the Bills draft at 30th overall? Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Mock Draft Special has the answers

How might the NFL Draft shape up for the Buffalo Bills when they get on the clock at pick 30?
Buffalo Kickoff Live explored the possibilities in our Mock Draft Special. The full replay is above, and the picks are listed below.
News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak were joined on the show by Tim Graham from The Athletic, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com, and Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester (WROC). Each participant shared their thoughts on what the Bills should do once they get on the clock.
Here’s how the mock drafted shaped up (no draft pick trading was allowed):
- Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
- 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
- Falcons – Trey Lance, QB, ND State
- Bengals – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- Dolphins – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- Lions – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- Panthers – Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon
- Broncos – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
- Cowboys – Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
- Giants – Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan
- Eagles – Patrick Surtain II, CB Alabama
- Chargers – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
- Vikings – Christian Darrisaw, OT, V-Tech
- Patriots – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- Cardinals – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
- Raiders – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
- Dolphins – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
- Washington – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
- Bears – Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma St.
- Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)
- Titans – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
- Jets – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
- Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- Jaguars – Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- Browns- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
- Ravens – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
- Saints – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
- Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
- Bills:
HEATHER: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
TIM: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
THAD: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
MATT: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama
SAL: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
JOSH: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Keep in mind that no draft pick trading was allowed. Several selectors would have liked to try to trade down in this scenario.
Upcoming Draft shows
The NFL Draft begins next Thursday. News 4 will keep you up to date with two more draft shows coming next week:
- The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview – Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. on WIVB
- The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap – Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. on WNLO and 11:35 p.m. on WIVB
Bills draft picks
The Bills have seven picks in the draft. If they stay in their slot at 30th overall, it will be the lowest the team has ever drafted in the first round.
Round 1: Pick 30 (30th overall)
Round 2: Pick 29 (61)
Round 3: Pick 30 (93)
Round 5: Pick 17 (161 — from Raiders)
Round 5: Pick 30 (174)
Round 6: Pick 29 (213)
Round 7: Pick 8 (236 — from Panthers)
Full first-round draft order
(As of April 21)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers