Due to several Browns players and coaches being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the week, Saturday’s week 15 contest between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Per multiple league reports, the game has been moved to Monday, December 20th at 5:00 pm at FirstEnergy Stadium.