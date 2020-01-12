ScoreStream

Browns Set to Hire Vikings Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski

NFL Cleveland






According to multiple outlets, the Cleveland Browns are set to hire Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

The 37-year-old will become the 18th head coach in franchise history including the 12th since the Browns returned the the league in 1999 (including interim coaches).

Stefanski will become the fifth head coach since 2012 when owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam purchased the team.

Stefanski helped lead the Vikings to the NFC divisional round with a 26-20 win at New Orleans on wildcard weekend before the team suffered a 27-10 divisional round road loss at top seed San Francisco.

Stefanski replaces fired head coach Freddie Kitchens who was let go on December 29th following a 6-10 2019 campaign.

