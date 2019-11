PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 06: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens on October 6, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The National Football League has announced the following suspensions and fines for the Browns-Steelers Thursday night football fallout:

-Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely (at least through regular season and postseason)

-Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suspended one game

-Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey suspended suspended three games

-The Steelers and Browns organizations have both been fined $250,000 each

–