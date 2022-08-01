Independent ruler and disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension without pay to begin the 2022 NFL season due to sexual misconduct allegations.

This suspension is for violationg the league’s pesonal conduct policy, but that he will not be fined.

Robinson’s 15-page comprehensive conclusion stated their was not enough evidence to hand down an indefinite suspension for the new browns QB.

The NFL players association released a Sunday night statement saying it will abide by Robinson’s ruling asking for the league to do the same.

The NFL has until Thursday morning at 9 a.m. to file a written appeal.

Watson is eligible to return for the Browns’ October 23rd contest at the Ravens.