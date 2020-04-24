NFL Keeps Commitment to Las Vegas after cancellation of 2020 Public Draft

Earlier Thursday evening during the 2020 NFL Draft, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the NFL will be recommitting to Las Vegas for the 87th annual NFL Draft in 2022. This comes after the 2020 public draft events in Las Vegas were cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I’m pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year,” Goodell said.

The location plans previously announced for the 2020 Draft will remain in place for 2022. Additional elements and plans for the 2022 Draft will be reveled at a later date and time.

Caesars Entertainment will host the NFL Draft Main Stage, which will be constructed next to Caesars Forum Conference Center.