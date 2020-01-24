Judge orders Antonio Brown to seek mental health evaluation, drug and alcohol testing upon release from jail

TribLIVE—A judge has ordered former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown to seek a mental health evaluation within 10 days of his release from jail.

ESPN reported the former All-Pro’s bond was set at $110,000 for charges including felony burglary with battery.

Brown made an appearance in front of a judge Friday morning. He was wearing handcuffs and what has been described as a jail-issued “anti-suicide smock.”

Multiple reports indicate that there was a lengthy back and forth between Brown’s attorneys and the prosecution regarding concerns over Brown being a flight risk.

But one of Brown’s lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, said Brown deserved credit for surrendering voluntarily and had no incentive to flee.

“He could have clearly left. He’s not going to go anywhere,” Schwartzreich said. “He wanted to turn himself in.”

Brown will also be required to wear a GPS monitor. He must turnover his passport and firearms.

Along with the mental health evaluation, the report says Brown must go through drug and alcohol testing.

TMZ reported that Brown has already been in contact with bail bondsman Ira Judelson. TMZ describes him as “the go-to guy for the rich and famous” when it comes to such matters.

The exact timing of Brown’s release from jail was unclear.

A Hollywood police statement said Brown’s arrest warrant included charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officials responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, hit him outside Brown’s Hollywood home.

Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery, but officials couldn’t make contact with Brown at the time.

According to a police arrest report, the altercation began as an argument over Brown’s refusal to pay $4,000 to the driver to release his household goods. The driver called police and reported vandalism after he said Brown threw a rock as he drove away, causing a small dent and chipping the paint, an officer wrote.

The driver later returned when the manager of his company told him that Brown would now pay the $4,000, and an additional $860 for the damage and the driver’s time. Brown then paid the $4,000, but refused to pay the rest, so the driver returned to the van to call his company, and that’s when Brown “started another verbal argument,” police said.

“Brown stepped up into the cabin of the vehicle and started to physically grab and pull (the driver),” while Holt “entered the vehicle and grabbed the keys from the ignition,” police said. The driver tried to get the keys back and cut his hand in the process, according to the report.

Police say the driver suffered injuries including scratches on his neck, shoulder and arm, a cut on his finger and a scrape on his stomach.

Holt then used the keys to open the truck, while Brown “and other unidentified friends” began removing boxes. The boxes, however, belonged to another client, police said. When the driver told them so, Brown and the others “started tossing the items back into the truck causing damage to some of the property,” an officer wrote.

Hollywood police were called again, and when officers arrived, Brown “retreated inside of his residence and shut the door.”