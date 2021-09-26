Local NFL Sunday scores (9-26-21)

NFL Pittsburgh

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

Local NFL Sunday scores:

Cincinnati 24 – Pittsburgh 10

Buffalo 43 – Washington 21

Cleveland 26 – Chicago 6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News