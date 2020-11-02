Local NFL Week 8 Results

NFL Pittsburgh

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

NFL local scores:

Pittsburgh 28 – Baltimore 24

Buffalo 24 – New England 21

Las Vegas 16 – Cleveland 6

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar