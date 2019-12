CARSON, CA – OCTOBER 13: Devlin Hodges #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers comes onto the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The NFL has moved Pittsburgh (7-5) and Buffalo’s (9-3) AFC matchup to a Sunday night, prime time kickoff (8:20 pm) for Sunday, December 15th at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers visit the Cardinals this coming Sunday, December 8th at 4:25 pm while the Bills host the Ravens Sunday at 1:00 pm.