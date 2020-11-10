QB Ben Roethlisberger, 3 others placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers huddle up during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

All four players will isolate for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We have placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels, and LB Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Posted by Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The Steelers are playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. All four players that tested positive will have to test negative throughout the week in order to play in Sunday’s game.

Tight end Vance McDonald was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List Monday.

