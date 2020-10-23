Raiders game moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL announced Thursday the following scheduling changes for Week 7. The Las Vegas Raiders game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 1:05 p.m. PST/ 4:05 EST.

The NFL says the decision to move this game and other games was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football.

The Buccaneers-Raiders game is now scheduled to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts, said the NFL.