Raiders hope to get on track against winless Jets

The Silver and Black will take flight to the East Coast in consecutive weeks as they travel to the Big Apple in Week 13 to take on the New York Jets. This will mark the third time playing the Jets in the

last four seasons, with the Raiders winning two-of-three contests and leading the all-time regular season series by a margin of 23-18-2. This is scheduled to be the Silver and Black’s third AFC East

opponent this season, the first time facing the division in full since 2017.

Kickoff is set for this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta on the call.

In Week 12, the Raiders were defeated in Atlanta by the Falcons and fell to 6-5 on the year with five games remaining in the regular season. WR Hunter Renfrow tied a career high with a game high seven receptions on the day, while recording the fifth-most receiving yards of his career with 73. WR Henry Ruggs III tallied three receptions for 56 yards, the second-most of his rookie season, while logging his fourth reception of at least 35 yards this year, the second-most among rookies in 2020.

Defensively, S Johnathan Abram recorded his second interception this year following a pass defensed of CB Isaiah Johnson. LB Nicholas Morrow tied a career high with 10 tackles on the day and also registered two passes defensed. S Jeff Heath tied Morrow for a game high with 10 stops in the contest. LB Nick Kwiatkoski finished the day with six stops, including two for loss, while also

recording his first sack of the season.



The Jets enter Week 13 in search of their first victory of the season, currently standing at 0-11 following a 20-3 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. This will be the second

consecutive year the Raiders travel to New York to face the Jets, with Gang Green winning last year’s matchup. Following this week, the Jets will have back-to-back West Coast trips to face the Seattle

Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in consecutive weeks. The Silver and Black will return home to Las Vegas for a three-game stretch at Allegiant Stadium that will feature two primetime appearances

against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, preceded by the team’s lone matchup against the AFC South this season, with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town in Week 14.