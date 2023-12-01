Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Downtown d’Lights

See Perry Square light up with stunning holiday lights, skate at the Downtown Community Skating Rink, and visit with Santa himself! Come see Santa Claus light up Perry Square and the Downtown Holiday Tree with incredible professional lighting. Enjoy entertainment and refreshments in Perry Square throughout the evening!

Port Farms Country Christmas

Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh, wagon, or carriage rides throughout Port Farms’ scenic tree plantation, or do some shopping for holiday décor, handmade wreaths, and Christmas trees pre or self-cut. The events barn, aka Santa’s Workshop, is open every Saturday and Sunday and features live music, holiday food and drink specials, crafts, and cookie decorating. Learn more event details by heading here.

First Fridays in Corry

the theme is: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree & Ugly Sweater. A portion of Center Street is closed for people to enjoy local shops, musicians, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides and more!

All An Act Theatre presents Jake’s Women

Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction than with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual females. Jake’s women include his deceased first wife, his daughter who is recalled as both a child and a young woman, his bossy sister, an opinionated analyst, his current wife who is leaving Jake, and a prospective third wife. Tickets for the show are available online here.

Erie Playhouse presents “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Based on the beloved 1946 film, this musical faithfully follows George Bailey’s life, from his childhood dreams to his midlife disappointments and beyond, as we journey beside him to discover whether his life has mattered. Cinematically scored and theatrically staged, this adaptation breathes musical life into a familiar story while retaining the original’s warmth, humor, and pathos. Tickets are available online here.

Victorian Holidays

Guests can enjoy a discounted visit to the Hagen History Center during Victorian Holidays to celebrate the season. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and all 4 buildings will be open for self-guided tours! Find out more on the center’s website.

Presque Isle Lights

Presque Isle Lights is an evening drive-thru tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park. Tune in to CLASSY 100 for your favorite Christmas hits while you enjoy Presque Isle after dark. Iconic park areas featuring lights and displays will include the Stull Interpretive Center, Ranger Station, Waterworks picnic shelters, Presque Isle Lighthouse and Lagoons to name a few. Learn additional event details by heading here.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

stroll along the boardwalk adjacent to the Nature Center at Asbury Woods and enjoy a festive holiday light display throughout the woods. Stop inside the Nature Center to view our animal exhibits, browse the gift shop, and take in the sprawling holiday-themed model train display. The holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the fully accessible boardwalk, covering 1/3 of a mile. Additional event details can be found here.

Lake Shore Railway Christmas at the Station

This event includes Speeder and Caboose Rides and telegrams to Santa. From 12-2:30 p.m., there will be lunch held in the Dining Car. Learn more by heading to Lake Shore Railway’s website.

Erie Philharmonic Come Home for the Holidays

The holiday season is a time for joy, celebration and music—and the Come Home for the Holidays concert combines all three. Guest vocalist, American Idol finalist Melinda Doolittle, will fill the Warner Theatre with her powerful voice, while the Philharmonic Chorus, Junior Chorus and Youth Chorale will lend their artistry to the performance. Ballet dancers will lend a touch of grace to the concert, and of course, no holiday event would be complete without a special visit from Santa himself! Tickets can be purchased online.

Krampusnacht Erie Union Station

The third Annual Krampusnacht Erie Holiday Bazaar is back! A collection of crafters and artisans showcasing their creepy creations, oddities, and all things Krampus. Prizes for the best dressed Christmas Creep, as well as the return of the Miss Krampusnacht Pin-up contest.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Featuring Acoustic Ear Candy. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. Learn more on their website.