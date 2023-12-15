Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Country Christmas

Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh, wagon, or carriage rides throughout Port Farms’ scenic tree plantation, or do some shopping for holiday décor, handmade wreaths, and Christmas trees (pre-cut or self-cut). The events barn (aka Santa’s Workshop) is open every Saturday and Sunday and features live music, holiday food and drink specials, crafts, and cookie decorating. Learn more on Port Farms’ website.

Erie Playhouse presents “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Based on the beloved 1946 film, this musical faithfully follows George Bailey’s life, from his childhood dreams to his midlife disappointments and beyond, as we journey beside him to discover whether his life has mattered. Cinematically scored and theatrically staged, this adaptation breathes musical life into a familiar story while retaining the original’s warmth, humor, and pathos. Tickets are available online here.

Presque Isle Lights

Presque Isle Lights is an evening drive-thru tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park. Tune in to CLASSY 100 for your favorite Christmas hits while you enjoy Presque Isle after dark. Iconic park areas featuring lights and displays will include the Stull Interpretive Center, Ranger Station, Waterworks picnic shelters, Presque Isle Lighthouse and Lagoons to name a few. Find out more online here.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Stroll along the boardwalk adjacent to the Nature Center at Asbury Woods and enjoy a festive holiday light display throughout the woods. Stop inside the Nature Center to view our animal exhibits, browse the gift shop, and take in the sprawling holiday-themed model train display. The holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the fully accessible boardwalk, covering 1/3 of a mile. Additional information can be found at Asbury Woods’ website.

Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club presents Tammy Pescatelli: Comedian

Arguably one of the hardest-working women in comedy today, Tammy Pescatelli brings brassy sexiness with a female voice of witty sarcasm to her audiences, holding her own on the topics of sports, television, dating and family life using tongue-in-cheek humor. Tickets are available online here.

Erie Otters Hockey

Friday night the Erie Otters take on the North Bay Battalion at Erie Insurance Arena with another home matchup Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators. The puck is set to drop for both games at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online here.

Asbury Woods Kids Night Out

Want to get a jump start on holiday shopping or enjoy a night out? Let your kids hang out with us at the Woods! We’ll do indoor and outdoor activities and have pizza for dinner! Children ages 5 to 10 years old are invited, registration can be done online here.

Winter Wonderland of Trees at Elsie Greer House

Step back in time for a tour of The Winter Wonderland of Trees. Join The Elsie Greer House Bed & Breakfast as they introduce Christmas! Refreshments will be provided. The event is $7 per person, children 12 and under $5. Learn more information here!

The Essence of Christmas – Choral Performance

Transcendence will open its second season performing a variety of seasonal choral works including the acclaimed Ave Maria for 7-part male chorus by Franz Biebl along with a special presentation of A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten accompanied by Julia Jamieson, harpist returning by popular demand. The event is free of charge and takes place at St. Peter Cathedral.

The Nutcracker Reimagined

A truly enchanting performance that will warm the hearts of families during the holiday season. The Nutcracker is a masterpiece that seamlessly blends art, music and dance, creating an unforgettable experience that brings families together. Tickets are available on the Warner Theatre website here.