Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Presque Isle Lights

Presque Isle Lights is an evening drive-thru tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park. Tune in to CLASSY 100 for your favorite Christmas hits while you enjoy Presque Isle after dark. Iconic park areas featuring lights and displays will include the Stull Interpretive Center, Ranger Station, Waterworks picnic shelters, Presque Isle Lighthouse, and Lagoons to name a few. Find out more online here.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Stroll along the boardwalk adjacent to the Nature Center at Asbury Woods and enjoy a festive holiday light display throughout the woods. Stop inside the Nature Center to view our animal exhibits, browse the gift shop, and take in the sprawling holiday-themed model train display. The holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the fully accessible boardwalk, covering 1/3 of a mile. Additional information can be found at Asbury Woods’ website.

Winter Wonderland of Trees at Elsie Greer House

Step back in time for a tour of The Winter Wonderland of Trees. Join The Elsie Greer House Bed & Breakfast as they introduce Christmas! Refreshments will be provided. Learn more information here.

Fun Fridays at Arundel Cellars

Featuring Erika and Jesse. A family fun night of music, Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. is a family-owned winery/brewery headquartered in a beautifully restored 19th-century barn nestled among the vineyards of scenic North East. More information is available here.

It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Alaska

This show promises to be a magical, fun night with holiday classics, not-so-holiday classics, and yuletide tomfoolery. Justin Andrew Honard is an American drag queen and recording artist from Erie, PA, performing under the stage name Alaska 5000. She is best known as the runner-up on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the winner of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Event details can be found here.

Drop in and Discover – Fireplace Storytime

Enjoy a winter-themed story by our fireplace at 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. A staff member will read a picture book before you head out on your own to enjoy our winter scenery. This program is free and open to the public. Learn more at Asbury Woods’ website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Featuring Jeremy Jager. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. Additional details are available here.