Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Bouldering Basics

Brand new to indoor rock climbing? Still need some pointers? Go beyond our walkthrough with a guided bouldering session. Spend an hour with a climbing coach and get started on the right track! Participants must register online or at the front desk. Rental equipment is not included. Participants must be 14 years or older. Learn more on Ascend Erie’s website.

Erie Otters Hockey

Sat vs. Niagara Ice Dogs. It’s Erie Panthers Night! For one-night-only on Saturday, December 30 we throw it back to the ECHL days in the “Civic Center” for Erie Panthers Night. For the first time since 1996, the Erie Panthers jerseys will be worn during a game at the Erie Insurance Arena. On Sunday it’s vs Brantford 99ers and New Years Rockin’ Eve w photo booths around he concourse, 45 minute post-game skate w the Ottersand a 2024 Otters player calendar to the first 1,500 fans. Tickets are available online.

Learn to Curl!

Two sessions are available on Dec. 30: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Our instructors will guide you through the basics of curling, teaching you the techniques and rules of the game. You’ll have the chance to sweep, slide, and throw stones down real ice, experiencing the thrill of this Olympic sport firsthand with instruction and then the fun of scrimmage play! Don’t worry if you’ve never curled before! Grab your friends, family, or colleagues and come enjoy the laughter, friendly competition, and camaraderie of curling. All equipment is provided. You can learn more about the event here.

Noon Year’s Eve at the Children’s Museum

Get ready for the ultimate balloon drop at the stroke of noon, followed by a sparkling juice box toast to ring in the “noon year.” But the fun doesn’t end there – gear up for engaging STEAM activities that set the tone for a year of discovery and growth. Kick off the year with a bang, laughter, and learning. Learn more on the museum’s website here.

Boogie on the Bay New Years Eve Party

Live music by The Chosen Few, cocktails and hors d’oevres, champagne toast. Additional event details can be found here.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Celebration

Enjoy a live animal show, face painting, a caricature artist, crafts, a coloring contest, a silent disco, duck races, prize drawings every hour, a midnight ball drop, and more! Find out more information by heading here.

Presque Isle Lights

Presque Isle Lights is an evening drive-thru tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park. Tune in to CLASSY 100 for your favorite Christmas hits while you enjoy Presque Isle after dark. Iconic park areas featuring lights and displays will include the Stull Interpretive Center, Ranger Station, Waterworks picnic shelters, Presque Isle Lighthouse, and Lagoons to name a few. Find out more online here.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Stroll along the boardwalk adjacent to the Nature Center at Asbury Woods and enjoy a festive holiday light display throughout the woods. Stop inside the Nature Center to view our animal exhibits, browse the gift shop, and take in the sprawling holiday-themed model train display. The holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the fully accessible boardwalk, covering 1/3 of a mile. Additional information can be found at Asbury Woods’ website.

Winter Wonderland of Trees at Elsie Greer House

Step back in time for a tour of The Winter Wonderland of Trees. Join The Elsie Greer House Bed & Breakfast as they introduce Christmas! Refreshments will be provided. Learn more information here.

Fun Fridays at Arundel Cellars

Featuring Erika and Jesse. A family fun night of music, Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. is a family-owned winery/brewery headquartered in a beautifully restored 19th-century barn nestled among the vineyards of scenic North East. More information is available here.