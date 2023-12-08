Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Playhouse presents “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Based on the beloved 1946 film, this musical faithfully follows George Bailey’s life, from his childhood dreams to his midlife disappointments and beyond, as we journey beside him to discover whether his life has mattered. Cinematically scored and theatrically staged, this adaptation breathes musical life into a familiar story while retaining the original’s warmth, humor, and pathos. Tickets are available online here.

Presque Isle Lights

Presque Isle Lights is an evening drive-thru tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park. Tune in to CLASSY 100 for your favorite Christmas hits while you enjoy Presque Isle after dark. Iconic park areas featuring lights and displays will include the Stull Interpretive Center, Ranger Station, Waterworks picnic shelters, Presque Isle Lighthouse and Lagoons to name a few. Learn additional event details by heading here.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Stroll along the boardwalk adjacent to the Nature Center at Asbury Woods and enjoy a festive holiday light display throughout the woods. Stop inside the Nature Center to view our animal exhibits, browse the gift shop, and take in the sprawling holiday-themed model train display. The holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the fully accessible boardwalk, covering 1/3 of a mile. Additional event details can be found here.

Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club presents Jimmy Shubert: Comedian

As a national touring headlining comedian Jimmy Shubert has built a very impressive resume and, as an actor, when he is not stealing scenes on the big screen or, popping up all over your television set he is busy blowing the roof off of A list comedy clubs, Casinos and, Theaters all across America. Tickets can be purchased on Kellar’s website.

Erie Otters Hockey

Head on down to the Erie Insurance Arena as the Otters take on Guelph Storm this Friday! Purchase your tickets online.

Erie Philharmonic Handel’s Messiah

From the awe-inspiring Hallelujah chorus to the many thrilling and intimate arias, Handel’s landmark work is an unforgettable Erie Philharmonic and Philharmonic Chorus holiday tradition, presented in the stunning First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. Learn more about this event online.

Animals are the Artists at the Erie Zoo

At this unique event, you can purchase artwork created by most of your favorite zoo animals! Enter through the Education Entrance (Tiger Striped Door) and visit the stage to see a gallery of artwork! Prices range from $5 to $75. Framed and matted artwork, canvas prints, bookmarks, magnets, keychains, pottery, travel mugs, necklaces, wine charms, and more will be available! Learn more on the zoo’s website.

Holiday Vendor Fair

Come support small businesses by buying from independent vendors hosted at Ember + Forge from 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 9!

Presque Isle Ringers present Holiday Bells

Presque Isle Ringers is Erie’s only community handbell ensemble. They will be performing holiday music sure to put you in the spirit of the season. This isn’t your typical church handbell choir. You are sure to be entertained and amazed! The concert is free and located at Church of the Cross/Millfair Rd.

Second Sundays at the Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Each month features different art-making activities for families and loved ones Learn more on their website.