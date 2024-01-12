Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club present Mark Christopher Lawrence

Mark Christopher Lawrence is the 2012 recipient of the San Diego Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He’s an international headliner that has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy as well as, having headlined clubs and colleges all over the USA and Canada. MCL is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series CHUCK. Tickets are available online here.

Fun Fridays at Arundel Cellars

Featuring Ron Yarman. A family fun night of music, Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. is a family-owned winery/brewery headquartered in a beautifully restored 19th-century barn nestled among the vineyards of scenic North East. Learn more on Arundel’s website.

Erie Otters Hockey

Saturday the Otters face off against the Flint Firebirds. The stars of tomorrow are the true stars! Coinciding with the historic MLK Youth Hockey Tournament, this night is sure to be full of future sports stars from the Erie region and beyond. A Matthew Schaefer bobblehead will be given to the first 1500 fans. Tickets are available online here.

Drawing at the Erie Art Museum

These sessions occur on the Second Saturday of every month from 2–4 P.M. and are open to all museum members and admission ticket holders. If you do not have your own drawing materials, some will be available at the Museum. More information is available on the Erie Art Museum website here.

Second Saturday – Year of the Dragon at the Neighborhood Art House

The Neighborhood Art House is welcoming the new year with its January Second Saturday event. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon and we’ll have interactive dragon puppets and windmills to decorate. Second Saturday is a free, all-ages event although donations are always appreciated. More information is available on the Neighborhood Art House website here.

Second Sundays at the Erie Art Museum

Different art-making activities for families and loved ones, every Second Sunday of the month from 2 – 4 pm. Admission is pay-what-you-wish. Explore different mediums and materials without making a mess at home. Spare your kitchen table and come to the Museum. More information is available on the Erie Art Museum website here.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

This week features SASS Acoustics. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. Learn more on Arundel’s website.

Sarah Haggerty at PACA – Live

Live original music at PACA! Free admission! Attend in person at 1505 State Street, Erie, PA Doors open at 5:30 P.M., and the show starts at 6:00 P.M. Free admission! Drinks are BYOB with ID. Additional event details can be found here.