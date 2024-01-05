Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Otters Hockey

Head down to the Erie Insurance Arena this Saturday to watch the Erie Otters take on the Windsor Spitfires for Spongebob Squarepants Night! Tickets are available online.

Learn to Curl!

This Saturday, Jan. 6, join the French Creek Curling Club at Lecom Sports Park for an unforgettable curling experience. All equipment is provided. Dress in warm athletic clothing and wear clean athletic shoes with good tread. You can learn more about the event here.

Fun Fridays at Arundel Cellars

Featuring Erika and Jesse. A family fun night of music, Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. is a family-owned winery/brewery headquartered in a beautifully restored 19th-century barn nestled among the vineyards of scenic North East. More information is available here.

Featuring Highlife. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. More information is available here.