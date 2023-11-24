Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

AHN’s Festival of the Trees

A community tradition featuring a gallery of uniquely decorated trees, local entertainment, live reindeer from noon to 5 p.m. each day, holiday displays and rooms from Santa’s castle. Returning to the event is a teddy bear clinic where children can have a bear examined by Saint Vincent Hospital’s team of teddy bear specialists. Event details can be found here.

Festival of Trees After Dark

A holiday-themed adult-only (21+) experience! Enjoy dancing in the gallery of trees to The Groove, adult train rides, Twelve Days of Christmas tasting menu, two drink tickets & a sampling of local brews & spirits. Additional event details can be found online.

Lakeshore Railway Christmas at the Station

Celebrate the Holiday season at Lake Shore Railway Historical Society with Christmas at the Station. This event includes Speeder and Caboose Rides, Telegrams to Santa. From 12-2:30 p.m., there will be lunch held in the Dining Car. More information can be found here.

Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Erie

Downtown Erie will come alive as the center for all things local this Holiday season in a huge event on Saturday, November 25th with over 60 vendors. This year we are partnering with Erie Arts and Culture to feature the regional vendors of the Western Pennsylvania Maker Market and several local crafters and small business vendors at multiple locations Downtown including the Hands Boston Store, the Erie Art Museum 1020 Collective, and several locations throughout the Flagship City District Shops. Additional details can be found online here.

Port Farms Country Christmas

Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh, wagon, or carriage rides throughout Port Farms’ scenic tree plantation, or do some shopping for holiday décor, handmade wreaths, and Christmas trees (pre-cut or self-cut). The events barn (aka Santa’s Workshop) is open every Saturday and Sunday and features live music, holiday food and drink specials, crafts, and cookie decorating. Learn more on the farm’s website.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters are taking on the Mississauga Steelheads on Nov. 25. Head on down to the Erie Insurance Arena this Saturday as it’s the 15th annual teddy bear toss! Purchase your tickets on the Otters’ website.

TREE-mendous Night of Lights

Celebrate the start of the season with free hot cocoa and cookies, holiday parade, caroling, outdoor movie, bonfire and the lighting of a 40-foot Christmas tree, plus fireworks! The event takes place on Nov. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at Heard Park in North East.

All An Act Theatre presents Jake’s Women

Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction than with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual females. Jake’s women include his deceased first wife, his daughter who is recalled as both a child and a young woman, his bossy sister, an opinionated analyst, his current wife who is leaving Jake, and a prospective third wife. You can purchase your tickets for the play at All An Act Theatre’s website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Featuring Dan Baney Trio. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. Learn more on their website.