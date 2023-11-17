Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Otters Hockey

Head on down this weekend to the Erie Insurance Arena as the Otters take on Saginaw Spirit on Friday night and the London Knights on Saturday. Saturday is “Rock em Sock em” night where the Otters’ will host their third annual charity sock toss during the first intermission. Purchase your tickets online.

Erie Playhouse presents Disney’s Descendants The Musical

Exploding onto the stage in a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy and adventure, Disney’s Descendants features all your favorite Disney characters and hit songs from the films! Buy tickets on the Playhouse’s website here.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show! Tickets are available online here.

Kellar’s presents Blake Vogt – The Future of Magic

No more top hats or bunny rabbits. Blake is now here with his completely new and modern take on what it is to be a magician. Right out of school he created magic for magicians David Copperfield and David Blaine, and now he is performing his own creations himself. As an inventor of magic, the illusions you will see on stage with him you will not see anywhere else in the world. Tickets for the show are available on their website or by calling 814-461-0911.

All An Act Theatre presents Jake’s Women

Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction than with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual females. Jake’s women include his deceased first wife, his daughter who is recalled as both a child and a young woman, his bossy sister, an opinionated analyst, his current wife who is leaving Jake, and a prospective third wife. You can purchase your tickets for the play at All An Act Theatre’s website.

Animals are the Artists Show and Sale

At this unique event, you can purchase artwork created by most of your favorite zoo animals! Enter through the Education Entrance (Tiger Striped Door) and visit the stage to see a gallery of artwork! Prices range from $5 to $75. Framed and matted artwork, canvas prints, bookmarks, magnets, keychains, pottery, travel mugs, necklaces, wine charms, and more. Learn more about this event online here.

Grape Discovery Center’s Holiday Wine Tea

Join the Grape Discovery Center for their Holiday Wine and Tea event on Nov. 18! Tea sandwiches, small desserts, wine, tea and nonalcoholic beverages are available! Learn more about this event with this link.

Drop In and Discover – Turkey Talk

Stop in at the nature center to learn about one of our state’s native animal species: the wild turkey. Learn some turkey facts, feel real turkey feathers, try your hand at drawing a wild turkey, and make a turkey craft to take home. Additional event details are available here.

Nate Bargatze – The Be Funny Tour

Hailed this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star” by CBS Morning, 2021 Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is bringing The Be Funny Tour to the Warner Theatre. Nate Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable. Tickets can be purchased at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857. More information is available here.