Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Otters Hockey

Fri vs. Sudbury Wolves. Sat. vs Flint Generals. Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. Otters will take the ice in warm-ups in a specialty military-themed jersey. After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Disabled American Veterans Chapter 73. Buy your tickets online.

Lake Erie Wine Country Harvest Celebration Weekend II

Pick the weekend that suits you best then come celebrate the fall’s harvest. The wineries of Lake Erie Wine Country will be pairing their finely crafted wines with harvest-inspired foods- from savory to sweet. The Harvest Celebration takes place at all wineries all weekend long, for more information check out the Lake Erie Wine Country website.

Erie Playhouse presents Disney’s Descendants The Musical

Exploding onto the stage in a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy and adventure, Disney’s Descendants features all your favorite Disney characters and hit songs from the films! Purchase tickets on the playhouse’s website here.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show! The curtain rises for Friday’s show at 5:30 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., tickets are available online here.

Kellar’s presents Doc Dixon – Comedy Magician

Dixon has performed for clubs, resorts and corporate events across the country. He has fooled Penn & Teller on the hit TV show Penn & Teller: Fool Us. He has performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden and has twice entertained at The White House. Tickets for the show are available on their website or by calling 814-461-0911.

All An Act Theatre presents Jake’s Women

Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction than with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual females. Jake’s women include his deceased first wife, his daughter who is recalled as both a child and a young woman, his bossy sister, an opinionated analyst, his current wife who is leaving Jake, and a prospective third wife. Tickets for the show are available on their website here.

Kids Night Out at Asbury Woods

Want to get a jump start on holiday shopping or enjoy a night out? Let your kids hang out with us at the Woods! We’ll do indoor and outdoor activities and have pizza for dinner! Additional information can be found here.

Copper Carriage Holiday Market

The Copper Carriage Holiday Market will feature two floors of amazing vendors. This event will be hosted at the Masonic Temple in downtown Erie. Learn more about the event here.

Glass Growers Gallery Holiday Open House

The elves at GGG have been busy decking the halls for the upcoming holiday season. Visit our Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12, between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day for lots of holiday cheer and early shopping! Learn more on the Glass Growers’ website.