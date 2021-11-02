Birthdays- Emily Kalie

Birthdays
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Birthday Form

Send YOUR birthday wishes by filling the form below or send it by mail to:
Attn: Birthdays WJET
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509