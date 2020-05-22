1  of  3
Breaking News
Local police granted lawsuit; county health department must now release names of COVID-19 patients upon arrest Department of Health: 66,258 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 4,984 deaths Former Erie County Executive Barry Grossman passes away

Birthdays- Kyla Pegher

Birthdays
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Birthday Form

Send YOUR birthday wishes by filling the form below or send it by mail to:
Attn: Birthdays WJET
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509

Events Calendar