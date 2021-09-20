Birthdays- Lila Friend

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Digital Exclusive
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Erie Gives Day
BestReviews
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
US to loosen foreign travel restrictions, require vaccines
LIVE: FBI, police swarm Brian Laundrie’s family home to execute search warrant related to Gabby Petito investigation
Live
Erie Federal Credit Union and Erie Times Federal Credit Union are merging
Special marker unveiled on Dobbins Landing to mark beginning of 270-mile Erie to Pittsburgh Trail
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Spring Severe Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Mercyhurst women’s hockey opens season with 6-3 win over RIT
Video
SeaWolves fall 3-1 in season finale
Video
Meadville football team of the week (9-19-21)
Video
Browns and Bills pick up wins while Steelers fall in home opener
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Destination PA
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Your Home
Operation Skilled Workforce
Community
Destination PA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Contests
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays- Lila Friend
Birthdays
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 09:20 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 09:20 AM EDT
Don't Miss
US to loosen foreign travel restrictions, require vaccines
LIVE: FBI, police swarm Brian Laundrie’s family home to execute search warrant related to Gabby Petito investigation
Live
Erie Federal Credit Union and Erie Times Federal Credit Union are merging
More News
Birthday Form
Send YOUR birthday wishes by filling the form below or send it by mail to:
Attn: Birthdays WJET
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509