1  of  3
Breaking News
US-Mexico, US-Canada borders closing at midnight to non-essential travel Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now Breaking: Erie’s Public Schools closing schools indefinitely

Birthdays- Rashun Mickel

Birthdays
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Birthday Form

Send YOUR birthday wishes by filling the form below or send it by mail to:
Attn: Birthdays WJET
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509

Events Calendar